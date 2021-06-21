+91-80-26860424 / 34

15000+ patents granted so far, over 36000+ patent applications examined

21 June 2021
15000+ patents granted so far, over 36000+ patent applications examined

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 18th of June 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 667 patent applications have been published in the 25th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 667 applications published in the journal, 162 applications account for early publications while 505 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 469 applications have been granted last week as compared to 544 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 13.79%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1751200% increase
Mumbai223036.36% increase
Chennai1468385.71% increase
Kolkata1131200% increase
Total54162200% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi578345.61% increase
Mumbai39109179.49% increase
Chennai50296492% increase
Kolkata511766.67% decrease
Total197505156.35% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 251

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 667

Percentage difference: 165.74% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 963 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi446
Mumbai161
Chennai282
Kolkata74
Total963

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi18815815.96% decrease
Mumbai768917.12% increase
Chennai19116712.57% decrease
Kolkata895538.2% decrease
Total54446913.79% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

 

Of the total 667 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 148 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 50 applications from Pune, 26 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date11th June 2021 to 18th June 2021
Delhi40713
Mumbai47624
Pune40450
Bangalore55226
Chennai70719
Hyderabad36411
Kolkata1445

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications5,047
Total ordinary publications16,805
Total applications published21,852
Total grants in Delhi5,425
Total grants in Mumbai2,278
Total grants in Chennai5,207
Total grants in Kolkata2,261
Total Grants15,171
Total applications examined36,556

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 108 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,503 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 104
  • Total designs registered this Week: 108

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,503

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

