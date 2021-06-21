15000+ patents granted so far, over 36000+ patent applications examined

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 18th of June 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 667 patent applications have been published in the 25th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 667 applications published in the journal, 162 applications account for early publications while 505 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 469 applications have been granted last week as compared to 544 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 13.79%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 17 51 200% increase Mumbai 22 30 36.36% increase Chennai 14 68 385.71% increase Kolkata 1 13 1200% increase Total 54 162 200% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 57 83 45.61% increase Mumbai 39 109 179.49% increase Chennai 50 296 492% increase Kolkata 51 17 66.67% decrease Total 197 505 156.35% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 251

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 667

Percentage difference: 165.74% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 963 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 446 Mumbai 161 Chennai 282 Kolkata 74 Total 963

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 188 158 15.96% decrease Mumbai 76 89 17.12% increase Chennai 191 167 12.57% decrease Kolkata 89 55 38.2% decrease Total 544 469 13.79% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 667 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 148 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 50 applications from Pune, 26 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 11th June 2021 to 18th June 2021 Delhi 407 13 Mumbai 476 24 Pune 404 50 Bangalore 552 26 Chennai 707 19 Hyderabad 364 11 Kolkata 144 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 5,047 Total ordinary publications 16,805 Total applications published 21,852 Total grants in Delhi 5,425 Total grants in Mumbai 2,278 Total grants in Chennai 5,207 Total grants in Kolkata 2,261 Total Grants 15,171 Total applications examined 36,556

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 108 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,503 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 104

Total designs registered this Week: 108

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,503

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

