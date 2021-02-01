+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

1500 patent applications examined last week, over 6000 FERs issued in January

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 1500 patent applications examined last week, over 6000 FE...
01 February 2021
0 Cmnts

1500 patent applications examined last week, over 6000 FERs issued in January

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 29th of January 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 665 patent applications have been published in the 5th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 665 applications published in the journal, 197 applications account for early publications while 468 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 591 applications have been granted last week as compared to 481 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 22.87%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi416148.78% increase
Mumbai577022.81% increase
Chennai856622.35% decrease
Kolkata
Total1831977.65% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi6228286.82% decrease
Mumbai7310239.73% increase
Chennai16025861.25% increase
Kolkata212623.81% increase
Total87646846.58% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,059

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 665

Percentage difference: 37.2% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,502 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi679
Mumbai246
Chennai425
Kolkata152
Total1,502

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi17821319.66% increase
Mumbai74808.11% increase
Chennai16022741.88% increase
Kolkata69712.9% increase
Total48159122.87% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 665 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 135 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 20 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 21 applications from Pune, 28 applications from Bangalore, 18 applications from Chennai, 12 applications from Hyderabad and 8 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date22nd January 2021 to 29th January 2021
Delhi5220
Mumbai8328
Pune5721
Bangalore8728
Chennai14718
Hyderabad3112
Kolkata88

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,030
Total ordinary publications3,060
Total applications published4,090
Total grants in Delhi954
Total grants in Mumbai380
Total grants in Chennai888
Total grants in Kolkata390
Total Grants2,612
Total applications examined6,274

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,020 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204
  • Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,020

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php