1500 patent applications examined last week, over 6000 FERs issued in January

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 29th of January 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 665 patent applications have been published in the 5th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 665 applications published in the journal, 197 applications account for early publications while 468 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 591 applications have been granted last week as compared to 481 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 22.87%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 41 61 48.78% increase Mumbai 57 70 22.81% increase Chennai 85 66 22.35% decrease Kolkata — — — Total 183 197 7.65% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 622 82 86.82% decrease Mumbai 73 102 39.73% increase Chennai 160 258 61.25% increase Kolkata 21 26 23.81% increase Total 876 468 46.58% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,059

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 665

Percentage difference: 37.2% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,502 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 679 Mumbai 246 Chennai 425 Kolkata 152 Total 1,502

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 178 213 19.66% increase Mumbai 74 80 8.11% increase Chennai 160 227 41.88% increase Kolkata 69 71 2.9% increase Total 481 591 22.87% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 665 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 135 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 20 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 21 applications from Pune, 28 applications from Bangalore, 18 applications from Chennai, 12 applications from Hyderabad and 8 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 22nd January 2021 to 29th January 2021 Delhi 52 20 Mumbai 83 28 Pune 57 21 Bangalore 87 28 Chennai 147 18 Hyderabad 31 12 Kolkata 8 8

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,030 Total ordinary publications 3,060 Total applications published 4,090 Total grants in Delhi 954 Total grants in Mumbai 380 Total grants in Chennai 888 Total grants in Kolkata 390 Total Grants 2,612 Total applications examined 6,274

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,020 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204

Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,020

