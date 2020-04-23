1442 Trademark Applications Examined this Week
1442 trademark applications examined this week, 91816 trademarks filed so far in 2020. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
With the lockdown being extended till 3rd May 2020, there has not been much changes in the working of the Indian Trademark Registry. A total of 2474 new applications has been filed and 1442 total trademark applications has been examined by the trademark office.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|N/A
|1442
|An increase of 1442%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|N/A
|630
|An increase of 630%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total Registrations Granted
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between April 15th, 2020 to April 22nd, 2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|217
|77
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|CHENNAI
|536
|99
|N/A
|N/A
|3
|DELHI
|1060
|272
|N/A
|N/A
|4
|KOLKATA
|155
|37
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|MUMBAI
|506
|144
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|2474
|629
|N/A
|N/A
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to April 22nd, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 91816
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 36711
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 80717
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 79636
Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha
