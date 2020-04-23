1442 Trademark Applications Examined this Week

1442 trademark applications examined this week, 91816 trademarks filed so far in 2020. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

With the lockdown being extended till 3rd May 2020, there has not been much changes in the working of the Indian Trademark Registry. A total of 2474 new applications has been filed and 1442 total trademark applications has been examined by the trademark office.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office N/A 1442 An increase of 1442% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings N/A 630 An increase of 630% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal N/A N/A N/A Total Registrations Granted N/A N/A N/A Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between April 15th, 2020 to April 22nd, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 217 77 N/A N/A 2 CHENNAI 536 99 N/A N/A 3 DELHI 1060 272 N/A N/A 4 KOLKATA 155 37 N/A N/A 5 MUMBAI 506 144 N/A N/A Total 2474 629 N/A N/A

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to April 22nd, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 91816

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 36711

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 80717

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 79636

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.