12% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week

12% decrease in the trademark applications examined this week, 73% decrease in the total hearing notices issued and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had a slow week as can been seen from the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has decreased by seventy three percent (73%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of nineteen percent (19%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we also saw an increase of eighteen percent (18%) in the total registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 9112 8002 A decrease of 12% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 5832 5935 An increase of 2% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 8783 8607 A decrease of 2% Total Registrations Granted 6407 7550 An increase of 18% Total Hearing Notices Issued 9124 2442 A decrease of 73% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3272 2661 A decrease of 19%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between February 12th, 2020 to February 19th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1155 508 1163 713 2 CHENNAI 1736 632 1407 1328 3 DELHI 3060 1414 2561 2972 4 KOLKATA 461 196 416 275 5 MUMBAI 2156 834 2039 1911 Total 8568 3584 7586 7199

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to February 19th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 49910

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 23733

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 47848

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 47113

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

