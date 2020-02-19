+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

12% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 12% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this ...
19 February 2020
0 Cmnts

12% Decrease in the Trademark Applications Examined this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks

12% decrease in the trademark applications examined this week, 73% decrease in the total hearing notices issued and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had a slow week as can been seen from the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has decreased by seventy three percent (73%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of nineteen percent (19%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we also saw an increase of eighteen percent (18%) in the total registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office91128002A decrease of 12%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings58325935An increase of 2%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal87838607A decrease of 2%
Total Registrations Granted64077550An increase of 18%
Total Hearing Notices Issued91242442A decrease of 73%
Total Renewal Notices Issued32722661A decrease of 19%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between February 12th, 2020 to February 19th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD11555081163713
2CHENNAI173663214071328
3DELHI3060141425612972
4KOLKATA461196416275
5MUMBAI215683420391911
Total 8568358475867199

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to February 19th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 49910
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 23733
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 47848
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 47113

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

 

Total Page Visits: 404 - Today Page Visits: 111

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php