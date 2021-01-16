10% decrease in patent publications this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 15th of January 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 615 patent applications have been published in the 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 615 applications published in the journal, 188 applications account for early publications while 427 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 421 applications have been granted last week as compared to 474 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 11.18%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 42 28 33.33% decrease Mumbai 12 59 391.67% increase Chennai 108 101 6.48% decrease Kolkata 11 — — Total 173 188 8.67% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 145 85 41.38% decrease Mumbai 96 95 1.04% decrease Chennai 208 218 4.81% increase Kolkata 67 29 56.72% decrease Total 516 427 17.25% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 689

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 615

Percentage difference: 10.74% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 930 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 391 Mumbai 172 Chennai 280 Kolkata 87 Total 930

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 190 150 21.05% decrease Mumbai 60 66 10% increase Chennai 152 130 14.47% decrease Kolkata 72 75 4.17% increase Total 474 421 11.18% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 615 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 120 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 24 applications from Bangalore, 30 applications from Chennai and 10 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 8th January 2021 to 15th January 2021 Delhi 30 19 Mumbai 60 20 Pune 43 17 Bangalore 68 24 Chennai 115 30 Hyderabad 20 10 Kolkata 5 —

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 650 Total ordinary publications 1,716 Total applications published 2,366 Total grants in Delhi 563 Total grants in Mumbai 226 Total grants in Chennai 501 Total grants in Kolkata 250 Total Grants 1,540 Total applications examined 3,728

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 612 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205

Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 612

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

