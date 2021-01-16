+91-80-26860424 / 34

BananaIP Counsels > Industrial Designs  > 10% decrease in patent publications this week
16 January 2021
Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 15th of January 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 615 patent applications have been published in the 3rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 615 applications published in the journal, 188 applications account for early publications while 427 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 421 applications have been granted last week as compared to 474 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 11.18%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi422833.33% decrease
Mumbai1259391.67% increase
Chennai1081016.48% decrease
Kolkata11
Total1731888.67% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1458541.38% decrease
Mumbai96951.04% decrease
Chennai2082184.81% increase
Kolkata672956.72% decrease
Total51642717.25% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 689

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 615

Percentage difference: 10.74% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 930 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi391
Mumbai172
Chennai280
Kolkata87
Total930

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi19015021.05% decrease
Mumbai606610% increase
Chennai15213014.47% decrease
Kolkata72754.17% increase
Total47442111.18% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 615 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 120 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 24 applications from Bangalore, 30 applications from Chennai and 10 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities1st of January till date8th January 2021 to 15th January 2021
Delhi3019
Mumbai6020
Pune4317
Bangalore6824
Chennai11530
Hyderabad2010
Kolkata5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications650
Total ordinary publications1,716
Total applications published2,366
Total grants in Delhi563
Total grants in Mumbai226
Total grants in Chennai501
Total grants in Kolkata250
Total Grants1,540
Total applications examined3,728

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 612 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205
  • Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 612

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

