Trademark Battle Begins Over Mark OPERATION SINDOOR After India’s Military Strike Featured image for Trademark Battle Begins Over Mark OPERATION SINDOOR After India’s Military Strike

Following India's decisive military action named 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May 2025, 22 trademark applications were filed for the name. While Reliance Industries withdrew its application citing an internal error and respect for national sentiment, 21 other applications remain pending examination at the Indian Trademark Registry.

The Indian armed forces launched multiple missile attacks on several terrorist camps and training centers in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on 7th May, 2025. This attack was named ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, as a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

After the above incidents, the Indian Trademark Registry received 23 applications claiming trademark rights on the mark ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ until 9th May, 2025. The applications were filed under classes 1, 3, 5, 9, 19, 25, 29, 30, 32, 35, and 41. The application details with the name of the proprietor and status are listed as follows:

Sr. No.Proprietor NameWord MarkApplication NumberClass NumberApplication DateStatus
1DK OIL MILLS Partnership Firm Details : Dharmender Kumar and Shivane GuptaOperation Sindoor6997266292025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
2ANISH AGARWALOperation Sindoor6997520252025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
3VEDASHREE LABS PRIVATE LIMITEDOPERATION SINDOOR699809832025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
4VEDASHREE LABS PRIVATE LIMITEDOPERATION SINDOOR6998099352025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
5UTTAMOperation Sindoor6996987412025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
6DINESH KUMAR RATHOREOPERATION SINDOOR6998013302025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
7DINESH KUMAR RATHOREOPERATION SINDOOR6998014352025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
8DINESH KUMAR RATHOREOPERATION SINDOOR6998012292025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
9PRABHLEEN SANDHU TRADING AS ALMIGHTY MOTION PICTUREOPERATION SINDOOR6997919412025-05-08Formalities Chk Pass
10GROUP CAPTAIN KAMAL SINGH OBERH (RETD)OPERATION SINDOOR6995078412025-05-07Formalities Chk Pass
11MUKESH CHETRAM AGRAWALDevice of Operation Sindoor for application no. 69944266994426412025-05-07Send To Vienna Codification
12ALOK KOTHARIOperation Sindoor6996076412025-05-07Formalities Chk Pass
13BIPINBHAI VIRJIBHAI PATEL, PROPRIETOR OF: BALAJI ENTERPRISEDevice of Operation Sindoor for application no. 6998708699870832025-05-09Send To Vienna Codification
14RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITEDOperation Sindoor6994264412025-05-07Withdrawn
15JUNEJA ENTERTAINTMENT PRIVATE LIMITEDOPERATION SINDOOR6999154412025-05-09Formalities Chk Pass
16RENU SINGLAOPERATION SINDOOR6998918192025-05-09Formalities Chk Pass
17RACCOLTO AGRITECH INDIA PVT. LTD.OPERATION SINDOOR699989252025-05-09Formalities Chk Pass
18RACCOLTO AGRITECH INDIA PVT. LTD.OPERATION SINDOOR699989312025-05-09Formalities Chk Pass
19RAHUL BHARDWAJOPERATION SINDOOR-16998606412025-05-09Formalities Chk Pass
20JAYARAJ TDevice of Operation Sindoor - Sindoora Yudham for application no. 69969696996969992025-05-08Send To Vienna Codification
21PUSHP HENNA PRIVATE LIMITEDDevice of Operation Sindoor for application no. 6999228699922832025-05-09Send To Vienna Codification
22ANKIT NARPATRAJ JAINOperation Sindoor -Elimination of terrorism7000190412025-05-09Formalities Chk Pass
23MR. ROSHAN RAMESHLAL MEGHANI Device of Operation Sindoor for application no. 69944267000257322025-05-09Send To Vienna Codification

From the above 23 applications, 1 application was filed by Reliance Industries Limited on 7th May, 2025. The application was immediately withdrawn, citing it as a mistake by a junior employee and acknowledging the phrase as a symbol of Indian bravery and national consciousness. The media statement released on Reliance Industries’ official X page can be accessed here. The other 22 applications are yet to be examined by the Indian Trademark Registry.

Article and Accessibility reviewed by Ms. Kavya Sadashivan.

Author: Naika Salaria

Naika Salaria is a practising intellectual property (IP) attorney with BananaIP Counsels, a reputed IP firm. She is part of the firm's Trademark and Copyright team. She publishes insightful and analytical articles, case commentaries, and legal analysis on Intellepedia. The views expressed in her articles and posts on Intellepedia are personal and do not represent those of BananaIP Counsels or its members.

