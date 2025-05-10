Trademark Battle Begins Over Mark OPERATION SINDOOR After India’s Military Strike

Summary
Following India's decisive military action named 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May 2025, 22 trademark applications were filed for the name. While Reliance Industries withdrew its application citing an internal error and respect for national sentiment, 21 other applications remain pending examination at the Indian Trademark Registry.
The Indian armed forces launched multiple missile attacks on several terrorist camps and training centers in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on 7th May, 2025. This attack was named ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, as a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.
After the above incidents, the Indian Trademark Registry received 23 applications claiming trademark rights on the mark ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ until 9th May, 2025. The applications were filed under classes 1, 3, 5, 9, 19, 25, 29, 30, 32, 35, and 41. The application details with the name of the proprietor and status are listed as follows:
|Sr. No.
|Proprietor Name
|Word Mark
|Application Number
|Class Number
|Application Date
|Status
|1
|DK OIL MILLS Partnership Firm Details : Dharmender Kumar and Shivane Gupta
|Operation Sindoor
|6997266
|29
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|2
|ANISH AGARWAL
|Operation Sindoor
|6997520
|25
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|3
|VEDASHREE LABS PRIVATE LIMITED
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6998098
|3
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|4
|VEDASHREE LABS PRIVATE LIMITED
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6998099
|35
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|5
|UTTAM
|Operation Sindoor
|6996987
|41
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|6
|DINESH KUMAR RATHORE
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6998013
|30
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|7
|DINESH KUMAR RATHORE
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6998014
|35
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|8
|DINESH KUMAR RATHORE
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6998012
|29
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|9
|PRABHLEEN SANDHU TRADING AS ALMIGHTY MOTION PICTURE
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6997919
|41
|2025-05-08
|Formalities Chk Pass
|10
|GROUP CAPTAIN KAMAL SINGH OBERH (RETD)
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6995078
|41
|2025-05-07
|Formalities Chk Pass
|11
|MUKESH CHETRAM AGRAWAL
|6994426
|41
|2025-05-07
|Send To Vienna Codification
|12
|ALOK KOTHARI
|Operation Sindoor
|6996076
|41
|2025-05-07
|Formalities Chk Pass
|13
|BIPINBHAI VIRJIBHAI PATEL, PROPRIETOR OF: BALAJI ENTERPRISE
|6998708
|3
|2025-05-09
|Send To Vienna Codification
|14
|RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|Operation Sindoor
|6994264
|41
|2025-05-07
|Withdrawn
|15
|JUNEJA ENTERTAINTMENT PRIVATE LIMITED
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6999154
|41
|2025-05-09
|Formalities Chk Pass
|16
|RENU SINGLA
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6998918
|19
|2025-05-09
|Formalities Chk Pass
|17
|RACCOLTO AGRITECH INDIA PVT. LTD.
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6999892
|5
|2025-05-09
|Formalities Chk Pass
|18
|RACCOLTO AGRITECH INDIA PVT. LTD.
|OPERATION SINDOOR
|6999893
|1
|2025-05-09
|Formalities Chk Pass
|19
|RAHUL BHARDWAJ
|OPERATION SINDOOR-1
|6998606
|41
|2025-05-09
|Formalities Chk Pass
|20
|JAYARAJ T
|6996969
|99
|2025-05-08
|Send To Vienna Codification
|21
|PUSHP HENNA PRIVATE LIMITED
|6999228
|3
|2025-05-09
|Send To Vienna Codification
|22
|ANKIT NARPATRAJ JAIN
|Operation Sindoor -Elimination of terrorism
|7000190
|41
|2025-05-09
|Formalities Chk Pass
|23
|MR. ROSHAN RAMESHLAL MEGHANI
|7000257
|32
|2025-05-09
|Send To Vienna Codification
From the above 23 applications, 1 application was filed by Reliance Industries Limited on 7th May, 2025. The application was immediately withdrawn, citing it as a mistake by a junior employee and acknowledging the phrase as a symbol of Indian bravery and national consciousness. The media statement released on Reliance Industries’ official X page can be accessed here. The other 22 applications are yet to be examined by the Indian Trademark Registry.
Article and Accessibility reviewed by Ms. Kavya Sadashivan.