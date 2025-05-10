Trademark Battle Begins Over Mark OPERATION SINDOOR After India’s Military Strike

Summary Following India's decisive military action named 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May 2025, 22 trademark applications were filed for the name. While Reliance Industries withdrew its application citing an internal error and respect for national sentiment, 21 other applications remain pending examination at the Indian Trademark Registry.

The Indian armed forces launched multiple missile attacks on several terrorist camps and training centers in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on 7th May, 2025. This attack was named ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, as a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

After the above incidents, the Indian Trademark Registry received 23 applications claiming trademark rights on the mark ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ until 9th May, 2025. The applications were filed under classes 1, 3, 5, 9, 19, 25, 29, 30, 32, 35, and 41. The application details with the name of the proprietor and status are listed as follows:

Sr. No. Proprietor Name Word Mark Application Number Class Number Application Date Status 1 DK OIL MILLS Partnership Firm Details : Dharmender Kumar and Shivane Gupta Operation Sindoor 6997266 29 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 2 ANISH AGARWAL Operation Sindoor 6997520 25 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 3 VEDASHREE LABS PRIVATE LIMITED OPERATION SINDOOR 6998098 3 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 4 VEDASHREE LABS PRIVATE LIMITED OPERATION SINDOOR 6998099 35 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 5 UTTAM Operation Sindoor 6996987 41 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 6 DINESH KUMAR RATHORE OPERATION SINDOOR 6998013 30 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 7 DINESH KUMAR RATHORE OPERATION SINDOOR 6998014 35 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 8 DINESH KUMAR RATHORE OPERATION SINDOOR 6998012 29 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 9 PRABHLEEN SANDHU TRADING AS ALMIGHTY MOTION PICTURE OPERATION SINDOOR 6997919 41 2025-05-08 Formalities Chk Pass 10 GROUP CAPTAIN KAMAL SINGH OBERH (RETD) OPERATION SINDOOR 6995078 41 2025-05-07 Formalities Chk Pass 11 MUKESH CHETRAM AGRAWAL 6994426 41 2025-05-07 Send To Vienna Codification 12 ALOK KOTHARI Operation Sindoor 6996076 41 2025-05-07 Formalities Chk Pass 13 BIPINBHAI VIRJIBHAI PATEL, PROPRIETOR OF: BALAJI ENTERPRISE 6998708 3 2025-05-09 Send To Vienna Codification 14 RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Operation Sindoor 6994264 41 2025-05-07 Withdrawn 15 JUNEJA ENTERTAINTMENT PRIVATE LIMITED OPERATION SINDOOR 6999154 41 2025-05-09 Formalities Chk Pass 16 RENU SINGLA OPERATION SINDOOR 6998918 19 2025-05-09 Formalities Chk Pass 17 RACCOLTO AGRITECH INDIA PVT. LTD. OPERATION SINDOOR 6999892 5 2025-05-09 Formalities Chk Pass 18 RACCOLTO AGRITECH INDIA PVT. LTD. OPERATION SINDOOR 6999893 1 2025-05-09 Formalities Chk Pass 19 RAHUL BHARDWAJ OPERATION SINDOOR-1 6998606 41 2025-05-09 Formalities Chk Pass 20 JAYARAJ T 6996969 99 2025-05-08 Send To Vienna Codification 21 PUSHP HENNA PRIVATE LIMITED 6999228 3 2025-05-09 Send To Vienna Codification 22 ANKIT NARPATRAJ JAIN Operation Sindoor -Elimination of terrorism 7000190 41 2025-05-09 Formalities Chk Pass 23 MR. ROSHAN RAMESHLAL MEGHANI 7000257 32 2025-05-09 Send To Vienna Codification

From the above 23 applications, 1 application was filed by Reliance Industries Limited on 7th May, 2025. The application was immediately withdrawn, citing it as a mistake by a junior employee and acknowledging the phrase as a symbol of Indian bravery and national consciousness. The media statement released on Reliance Industries’ official X page can be accessed here. The other 22 applications are yet to be examined by the Indian Trademark Registry.

