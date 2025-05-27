BananaIP & CII-TNTDPC Presents Workshop on Intellectual Property for Business Value

BananaIP Counsels is conducting a 4 day IP workshop on Intellectual Property for Business and Financial Benefit starting on December 6th, 2021 in association with CII-TNTDPC. Certificate of Participation will be issued to all the participants who complete the workshop

How to take advantage of IP in today’s business context in India?

Intellectual Property has today emerged as an important business tool in India. From financial valuation and increasing business revenues to gaining business advantage and market share, IP is being used effectively by large and small companies as well as startups to gain business and competitive advantage. The increase in number of patent, trademark, industrial design and copyright filings in 2019 indicate the increase in value being given by businesses to different forms of IP. The tightening of enforcement mechanisms, progress of judicial understanding, and implementation of transparent and efficient systems augur well for technology and knowledge driven companies in India. Simply put, the IP ecosystem in India is now most suitable than ever before, and provides the environment for business benefit.

How to take advantage of IP in today’s business context in India?

Intellectual Property has today emerged as an important business tool in India. From financial valuation and increasing business revenues to gaining business advantage and market share, IP is being used effectively by large and small companies as well as startups to gain business and competitive advantage. The increase in number of patent, trademark, industrial design and copyright filings in 2019 indicate the increase in value being given by businesses to different forms of IP. The tightening of enforcement mechanisms, progress of judicial understanding, and implementation of transparent and efficient systems augur well for technology and knowledge driven companies in India. Simply put, the IP ecosystem in India is now most suitable than ever before, and provides the environment for business benefit.

Take Aways for Particpants

Unique insights into the IP system in India and strategies to take advantage of it.

Opportunity to interact with leading IP attorneys and experts in India.

Preferential treatment for IP filings.

About BananaIP Counsels

After 15-years of IP services and excellence, BananaIP is recognized as a pioneer in the evolution of IP in India through high quality services, law, and policy contributions, highly cited publications, and proactive technology integration.

With a team of more than 60 legal and technical professionals, BananaIP is one of the largest IP firms in India today. We serve more than 600 clients and have managed more than 20,000 files or projects. We’ve counselled more than200 start-ups and numerous individual entrepreneurs. We also have published ten IP books and more than 5,000 articles on leading online forums, journals, magazines, and publishers. Our home IP publication, Intellepedia, is recognized as one of the world’s top 10 IP blogs and is a primary reference source for in house counsels, legal professionals, and academics.

About CII-TNTDPC