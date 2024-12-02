We bring you the Weekly Patent and Design Statistics report from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs for the period of 22nd to 29th of November, 2024.

Patent Statistics Overview:

Total patent publications this week: 3015 (Early publications: 1523, Ordinary publications: 1492)

Patent examination increased by 22%, standing at 212

Patent grants saw an increase of 35% with 595 applications.

Breakdown by City – Early Publications:

Delhi: increased by 39% (456 to 637)

Mumbai: decreased by 14% (232 to 198)

Chennai: increased by 4% (602 to 629)

Kolkata: decreased by 25% (79 to 59)

Ordinary Publications by City:

Delhi: 92% increase (519 to 997)

Mumbai: 13% increase (98 to 111)

Chennai: 35% increase (259 to 351)

Kolkata: Increased by 3% (32 to 33)

First Examination Report (FER) Distribution:

Delhi: 69

Mumbai: 52

Chennai: 68

Kolkata: 23

Publications Under Grant by City:

Delhi witnessed a 34% increase (153 to 206)

Mumbai saw an increase of 82% (68 to 124)

Chennai observed an increase of 23% (175 to 216)

Kolkata reported a rise of 16% (42 to 49)

Applications Based on ‘Applicant City’:

Of the 3,015 patent applications, the top contributing cities are:

Delhi: 24

Mumbai: 32

Pune: 55

Bangalore: 69

Chennai: 225

Hyderabad: 54

Kolkata: 4

2024 Yearly Patent Overview (1st Jan – 29th November, 2024):

Early publications: 36,525

Ordinary publications: 53,103

Total applications published: 89,628

Total grants: 60,025 (Delhi: 23,576, Mumbai: 11,538, Chennai: 19,271, Kolkata: 5,640)

Applications examined: 13,159.

Industrial Design Statistics:

854 designs registered this week, increased from 361 the previous week.

Total designs registered in 2024 : 36,340.

Feedback/Inputs:

We welcome any feedback, comments, or inputs regarding this report. Please reach out to us at contact@bananaip.com, with the subject line “Indian Patent and Design Statistics 2024 (November 22nd to 29th)”.

About BananaIP

BananaIP is a distinguished intellectual property (IP) firm with over 20 years of expertise, providing services in patents, designs, and other IP areas, with specialization in law, technology, and business. The firm’s experienced team includes attorneys proficient in a range of fields, including AI, Automotive, Electric Mobility, Biotech, Electronics/Telecom, Pharma, and Mechanical technologies. For more details, visit – https://www.bananaip.com/intellectual-property-services/

BananaIP operates Intellepedia, a prominent IP publication/blog, widely recognized and cited by IP attorneys and professionals across the world. For the past decade, the firm has been compiling and publishing valuable patent and design statistics from authoritative sources like IP Office databases, contributing to the knowledge base in the field of patents and designs in India.

DISCLAIMER

This report is limited by the following:

Accuracy and availability of data on the IP Office’s online database and publications; The date and time at which the search for the data was performed to collect data; Understanding and analysis of the data by BananaIP’s attorneys and experts, which may vary from other attorneys and experts; and The limitations inherent in the collection of Patent and Design data and statistics.

Compiled by Sushma H. A.

If you have any questions, or if you wish to speak with an IP expert/attorney, please reach us at: contact@bananaip.com or 91-80-26860414/24/34.