We bring you the Weekly Patent and Design Statistics report from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs for the period of 26th July to 2nd of August, 2024.

Patent Statistics Overview:

Total patent publications this week: 2317 (Early publications: 828, Ordinary publications: 1,489)

Patent examination increased by 50%, standing at 123.

Patent grants saw an increase of 37% with 1,040 applications.

Breakdown by City – Early Publications:

Delhi: decreased by 61% (201 to 78)

Mumbai: decreased by 31% (235 to 161)

Chennai: increased by 42% (402 to 571)

Kolkata: decreased by 47% (34 to 18).

Ordinary Publications by City:

Delhi: 48% decrease (1589 to 817)

Mumbai: 22% rise (149 to 183)

Chennai: 33% decrease (694 to 461)

Kolkata: dropped by 54% (61 to 28)

First Examination Report (FER) Distribution:

Delhi: 36

Mumbai: 33

Chennai: 43

Kolkata: 11

Publications Under Grant by City:

Delhi witnessed a 38% increase (247 to 341)

Mumbai saw a rise of 30% (160 to 208)

Chennai observed an increase of 41% (270 to 383)

Kolkata reported a rise of 40% (77 to 108)

Applications Based on ‘Applicant City’:

Of the 2,317 patent applications, the top contributing cities are:

Delhi: 46

Mumbai: 39

Pune: 32

Bangalore: 113

Chennai: 147

Hyderabad: 78

Kolkata: 4

2024 Yearly Patent Overview (1st Jan – 2nd August, 2024):

Early publications: 20,735

Ordinary publications: 29,664

Total applications published: 50,399

Total grants: 51,655 (Delhi: 20,766, Mumbai: 9,834, Chennai: 16,208, Kolkata: 4,847)

Applications examined: 8,841.

Industrial Design Statistics:

777 designs registered this week, increased from 491 the previous week.

Total designs registered in 2024 : 27,546.

Feedback/Inputs:

We welcome any feedback, comments, or inputs regarding this report. Please reach out to us at [email protected], with the subject line ” Indian Patent and Design Statistics 2024 (July 26th to August 2nd)”.

About BananaIP

BananaIP is a distinguished intellectual property (IP) firm with over 20 years of expertise, providing services in patents, designs, and other IP areas, with specialization in law, technology, and business. The firm’s experienced team includes attorneys proficient in a range of fields, including AI, Automotive, Electric Mobility, Biotech, Electronics/Telecom, Pharma, and Mechanical technologies. For more details, visit – https://www.bananaip.com/intellectual-property-services/

BananaIP operates Intellepedia, a prominent IP publication/blog, widely recognized and cited by IP attorneys and professionals across the world. For the past decade, the firm has been compiling and publishing valuable patent and design statistics from authoritative sources like IP Office databases, contributing to the knowledge base in the field of patents and designs in India.

DISCLAIMER

This report is limited by the following:

1. Accuracy and availability of data on the IP Office’s online database and publications;

2. The date and time at which the search for the data was performed to collect data;

3. Understanding and analysis of the data by BananaIP’s attorneys and experts, which may vary from other attorneys and experts; and

4. The limitations inherent in the collection of Patent and Design data and statistics.

Compiled by Sushma H. A.

If you have any questions, or if you wish to speak with an IP expert/attorney, please reach us at: [email protected] or 91-80-26860414/24/34.