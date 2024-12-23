Indian Patent and Design Statistics 2024 (December 13th to 20th)

We bring you the Weekly Patent and Design Statistics report from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs for the period of 13th to 20th of December, 2024.

Patent Statistics Overview:

Total patent publications this week: 8,941 (Early publications: 749, Ordinary publications: 8,192)

Patent examination decreased by 12%, standing at 218

Patent grants saw an increase of 14% with 390 applications.

Breakdown by City – Early Publications:

Delhi: decreased by 54% (190 to 86)

Mumbai: decreased by 56% (179 to 78)

Chennai: decreased by 50% (972 to 484)

Kolkata: increased by 16% (87 to 101).

Ordinary Publications by City:

Delhi: increased by 1160% (622 to 7838)

Mumbai: increased by 2% (124 to 127)

Chennai: decreased by 30% (308 to 214)

Kolkata: decreased by 50% (26 to 13)

First Examination Report (FER) Distribution:

Delhi: 69

Mumbai: 57

Chennai: 81

Kolkata: 11

Publications Under Grant by City:

Delhi witnessed a 6% increase (107 to 114)

Mumbai saw a decrease of 6% (86 to 80)

Chennai observed an increase of 25% (124 to 156)

Kolkata reported a rise of 66% (24 to 40)

Applications Based on ‘Applicant City’:

Of the 8,941 patent applications, the top contributing cities are:

Delhi: 28

Mumbai: 35

Pune: 28

Bangalore: 64

Chennai: 131

Hyderabad: 57

Kolkata: 9

2024 Yearly Patent Overview (1st Jan – 20th December, 2024):

Early publications: 39,846

Ordinary publications: 63,884

Total applications published: 1,03,730

Total grants: 61,288 (Delhi: 23,998, Mumbai: 11,814, Chennai: 19,723, Kolkata: 5,753)

Applications examined: 13,933.

Industrial Design Statistics:

564 designs registered this week, increased from 613 the previous week.

Total designs registered in 2024 : 38,078.

Feedback/Inputs:

We welcome any feedback, comments, or inputs regarding this report.

Compiled by Sushma H. A.

