Indian Patent and Design Statistics 2024 (August 2nd to 9th)

We bring you the Weekly Patent and Design Statistics report from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs for the period of 2nd to 9th of August, 2024.

Patent Statistics Overview:

Total patent publications this week: 1689 (Early publications: 705, Ordinary publications: 984)

Patent examination decreased by 38%, standing at 76.

Patent grants saw a decrease of 63% with 378 applications.

Breakdown by City – Early Publications:

Delhi: increased by 150% (78 to 195)

Mumbai: decreased by 30% (161 to 112)

Chennai: decreased by 40% (571 to 340)

Kolkata: increased by 222% (18 to 58).

Ordinary Publications by City:

Delhi: 44% decrease (817 to 453)

Mumbai: 25% rise (183 to 229)

Chennai: 43% decrease (461 to 259)

Kolkata: rose by 53% (28 to 43).

First Examination Report (FER) Distribution:

Delhi: 20

Mumbai: 18

Chennai: 28

Kolkata: 10

Publications Under Grant by City:

Delhi witnessed a 63% decrease (341 to 125)

Mumbai saw a decline of 61% (208 to 81)

Chennai observed a decrease of 65% (383 to 132)

Kolkata reported a drop of 62% (108 to 40).

Applications Based on ‘Applicant City’:

Of the 1,689 patent applications, the top contributing cities are:

Delhi: 36

Mumbai: 33

Pune: 37

Bangalore: 80

Chennai: 66

Hyderabad: 51

Kolkata: 16

2024 Yearly Patent Overview (1st Jan – 9th August, 2024):

Early publications: 21,440

Ordinary publications: 30,648

Total applications published: 52,088

Total grants: 52,033 (Delhi: 20,891, Mumbai: 9,915, Chennai: 16,340, Kolkata: 4,887)

Applications examined: 8,917.

Industrial Design Statistics:

500 designs registered this week, decreased from 777 the previous week.

Total designs registered in 2024 : 28,046.

